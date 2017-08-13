Fannie F. Blake

She was born August 7, 1920 in Frametown, WV to the late Ernest G. and Winnie E. (nee Boggs) Beal. Fannie graduated from Gassaway High School (WV) in 1940, she and her late husband John T. Blake were married that same year. They moved to New London in 1957. Upon John’s retirement in 1971 they co-owned and managed Blake’s Furniture Stripping and raised their family.

Fannie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years until she was 90. She and her husband John enjoyed many mission trips together and were able to witness to many people. Fannie was also passionate about the MAP ministry (Mission to Amish People). She loved to garden and cherished her family. In fact she would proudly tell you she “loved her family the mostest”.

Fannie is survived by her children; Barbara (Robert) Ziemer of Spring Hill, FL, Thomas (Pat) Blake of Alvin, TX, Sharon (Bill) Kline of Ashland, Sandy (John) Strickling of Newark, OH and Joseph (Cindy) Blake of Columbus, OH; daughter in-law, Karen Roudabush of Alliance, OH; 17 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and sister Enid James of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents and late husband John, Fannie is preceded in death by her daughter Nancy and her husband Gary Johnson; son Earnie; sisters, Mildred and Genevieve; brothers, Beryl, Harry, Jim, Harold and Vaughn.

Friends and family may call from 6-8 pm on Tuesday August 15, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in New London. An additional hour of visitation will be held the following day from 10-11 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 575 US Rt 250 Savannah where a service will be held at 11 am. Burial will follow in Ashland County Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions in Fannie’s honor can be directed towards the MAP ministry (Mission to Amish People), 575 US Rt. 250 Savannah, OH 44874 or Pathway’s Hospice, 619 Claremont Ave Ashland, OH 44805. Condolences or fond memories may be expressed on-line to the family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. As Fannie would say, “See you here, there, or in the air”…

NR08142017