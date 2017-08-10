Kyle Vincent Osborn

He was born February 23, 1989, in Akron, Ohio. Kyle is the son of Jerry and Jean Osborn. He graduated from Edison High School in 2008. Kyle worked at Sirna and Sons. He loved to play basketball with his nephews, playing cards, and spending time with his family.

Kyle loved his daughter more than anything, and was an incredible dad. His personality was contagious, and being around him was never a dull moment. He could make everyone smile and always had everyone laughing. As many of you know, Kyle struggled with addiction for years, but these last four months he was winning the battle until one decision changed everything.

Kyle is survived by his fiancée, Brittany Kennedy and their daughter, Emiliana Osborn of Milan, Ohio, by his grandmother, Sharon Brutsche of Milan, by his father and mother, Jerry and Jean Osborn of Milan, by his siblings, Elizabeth Vaughan of Sandusky, Ohio, Octavia Vaughan of Milan, Ohio, and Tiffany McConnell of Norwalk, Ohio, 7 nieces, 6 nephews, as well as Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maj. Denny R. Vaughan and Shirley Vaughan, by his grandfather, Jerry R. Osborn, by his Uncles, Denny R. Vaughan, Jr., Stephen Vaughan, and Rick Osborn.

A memorial dinner will be held at the VFW 140 Milan Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Osborn family. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

