Justine Fox

Justine was the beloved daughter of Justine and Clayton and dearest sister of Clayton and Nancy. She was the loving wife of Daniel Fox. Loving Mother of David Graziano (deceased), Ann Marie Linden (Jim), Daniel Graziano (Angela), Diane Graziano, Joe Graziano (Debi). Grandmother of Brian, Daniel (deceased), Angela, Anthony, Melissa, Danessa, Lisa, Nicky, Ashley, Tara, Brendan, Jordan, Cody. Great-Grandmother of 10, Great-Great-Grandmother of 1. Stepmother of Brad Fox (Jessica) and Dwayne Fox (Angela); Step-Grandmother of 5. She loved her dogs and bluegrass music.

Services will be private. Eastman Funeral Home in Greenwich is honored to serve Justine’s family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857 or your local dog shelter.

Condolences to her family may be expressed on-line by visiting eastmanfuneralhome.com

NR08102017