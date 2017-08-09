Howard Wolfe

He was born August 29, 1927 in New London, son of the late Clarence and Chloe (nee Pond) Wolfe. He graduated from Greenwich High School in 1944 and served in the US Army during WWII. Howard was a lifelong resident of the New London area where he resided in the home he built on Murray Road for 61 years.

Howard farmed his small 40 acre farm for many years. He also worked at Shepherds a plastic injection shop in Elyria for many years; owned Wolfes ARCO on West Main in Norwalk during the 70’s and retired from Janesville Products in 1995 as a courier.

In the late 60’s Howard served on the Western Reserve School Board. He was a member of the former Fitchville American Legion, Western Reserve Booster Club and Agricultural Heritage of Huron County.

The greatest joy in his life was his family. He always said his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were what kept him young. He most enjoyed working in his garden, mowing his lawn and a good piece of pie.

Howard is survived by his children, Michael (Deborah) Wolfe of New London and Lori (Steve) Rospert of Norwalk; grandchildren, Jason Wolfe, Kelly O’Brien, Tara Osborn, Tiffany Muskovich, Bradley Howard Rospert and Kimberly Rospert; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, June May of Greenwich and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; son, Kevin Wolfe and sisters, Almeta Thomas, Evelyn Wacker, Marjorie Bellamy, Ruth Witt, Helen Miller and Erma Coy.

Howard’s family will greet friends from 2-4 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home and again on Monday from 10 am until the 11 am funeral service. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery with military rites.

If desired, memorial contributions can be directed to Heartland Hospice, 907 West State Street, Suite A, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Condolences may be expressed on-line to the Wolfe family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

