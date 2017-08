Susan I. Tovo

NORWALK — Susan I. Tovo, 60, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, in Cleveland Clinic. Friends may call on Friday, August 11, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com/