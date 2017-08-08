Robert W. Myers

He was born March 6, 1940 in Shiloh, Ohio, to the late Herbert C. and Mable (Okey) Myers, and lived in this area most of his life. Bob was a member of the Foundation Church, and accepted Christ as his savior in 2010. He was a former employee of Hug Construction Company, R & K Construction Company, was the former owner of Myers Masonry, and Homestead Farms of Milan, Ohio. Bob was currently the “pool boy” at Indian Trails Camp Grounds. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Moose Lodge, and the Norwalk and New London Eagles Club. He enjoyed his Dart Ball league, camping, farming, gardening, and was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Bob will be fondly remembered for his laugh and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 7 years, Pat Myers of Milan, Ohio, by his children, Calvin K. (Lisa) Myers of Willard, Ohio, Randi J. (Timothy) Weaver of Lorain, Ohio, and Denise M. (James) Boyce of Beale AFB, California, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty J. Myers in 1997, by his daughter, Sharon K. Green, and by his sisters, Shirley Brockway, Janice Chill and Jean Ryman.

There will be no calling hours or service. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./

NR08092017