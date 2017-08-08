Linda L. Wunder

She was born to Mardel (Wilcox) and the late Raymond L. Smith in Norwalk, Ohio, on May 20, 1949. Linda was a member of the North Fairfield United Methodist Church, and lived in both the Norwalk, and North Fairfield area, all of her life.

She was a home-maker and loving wife. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Irvin R. Wunder, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her mother, Mardelle Smith, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her sisters, Patsy M. (Carl) Gray, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Debbie R. (Wayne) Coffman, of Norwalk, Ohio. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Larry R. Smith, in 2012, by her sister, Vicky Smith, in 1953.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 10, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m., in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Rev. Tim McCollum will officiate. Interment will be at North Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to North Fairfield United Methodist Church, 105 W. Main Street, North Fairfield, Ohio 44855. Online condolences may be made to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com/

NR08092017