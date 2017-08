He was born on Aug. 10, 1942 in Willard, son of the late Ralph and Leona (Lee) Baughman. He received a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and was a conductor for Chessie System Railroad (CSX).

He enjoyed talking to his family and watching sports.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

