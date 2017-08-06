Franklin Clinton Stentz

He was born May 29, 1931 in Escanaba, Michigan to the late Roy H. & Cynthia E. Stentz.

Frank worked for Suburban Bottle Gas Company which became Protane Corporation, for 25 years as a serviceman and salesman. After leaving the gas company, he worked for Hart Construction in Elyria and Riley Construction in Norwalk, Ohio.

He was a farmer raising cattle, hogs and wheat, corn and soybean crops. He enjoyed home construction and built three new homes and remodeled a farm house. In 1981 he purchased a home in St James City, Pine Island, Florida where he enjoyed many winters with friends fishing and boating in San Carlos Bay.

Frank served in the military, U.S. Air Force from October 15, 1951 to October 15, 1955. He was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Franklin is a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and a member of the American Legion Post #136 in St James City, Florida for 36 years. He was a Huron County Farm Bureau member.

He enjoyed traveling: especially trips to both the east and west coasts, to Hawaii and to Monterey, Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Barbara (Carey), who he married on June 22, 1952, a son, William C. Stentz, of Wakeman, One grandson, William C. Stentz, Jr., One great-grandson, Orion R, Stentz, Step granddaughter Rochelle Hall & her son William, and Step granddaughter in law Whitney Stentz, Step great grandchildren Lukas, Elizabeth, Kendra & Victoria Jackson, a Brother in law Ronald (Martha) Carey, Sisters in law Ruth (John) Nichols, Phyllis (James) Brown, Margaret (Robert) Graves, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Roy H. Stentz, Jr., and one younger sister, Nancy Kinnard.

Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where Masonic services will be held on Monday 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksfield Methodist Church.

NR08072017