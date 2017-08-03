Helen (Gibson) Emerick

She was born on January 19, 1936 in Norwalk, daughter to the late Leon and Fannie (Norwood) Gibson.

Helen graduated in 1954 from Mt. Vernon Academy in Mt. Vernon. After graduation she worked at the former CE Ward Co. in New London. In 1970 she graduated from the Elyria School of Cosmetology and was a licensed cosmetologist for 36 years. Helen owned and operated the Boutique Beauty Box in New London for several years, was then a beautician for Firelands Nursing Home in New London and then in the beauty shop at Brethren Care Village in Ashland, retiring at the age of 70.

Helen loved birds, gardening and dogs.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Brad) Beck of Heath, Brenda (James) Smith of Norwalk and Bonnie (Richard) Witmer of Ashland; grandchildren, Alex (Jen) Beck, Christopher Beck, Katie Beck, Jayson (Brooke) Salmons, Justin Salmons, Stacey Collins and Brett (Breanna) Collins; 2 great-grandchildren and another one on the way; brother, Wilbur “Bill” Gibson of Thompson; nieces, Kimberly Hamilton and Jennifer Hilliard and her four legged canine friend, LeeCee.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Gene in 2001 and special nephew, William Leon Gibson.

A private service will be held at Eastman Funeral Home. The Emerick family would like to extend our appreciation to all those who gifted us with sincere well wishes, beautiful flowers, delightful entrees and thoughtful memorials. The kindness of so many has helped bring a peaceful conclusion to our families’ journey through this difficult time.

Memorial contributions in Helen’s honor may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

Eastman Funeral Home is honored to serve Helen’s family and words of sympathy may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR08042017