Larry Alan Keysor

He was born on February 26, 1948 in Willard, son of the late Norman and Florence (nee Grimwood) Keysor. Larry graduated from Pandora High School in 1967. He served in the US Army from 1967 to 1970 and then moved to Greenwich.

Larry worked at MTD in Willard, where he retired.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry will be sadly missed by his lifelong companion, Beverly Roberts; daughter, Stephanie Roberts; grandchildren, Cheyenne Reeder and Garrett Weisman; siblings, Lanny (Barbara) Keysor, Laura Keysor and Linda Langford along with numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 10 am until the 11 am service at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main Street, Greenwich with Pastor Gary Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites. Condolences to his family may be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

