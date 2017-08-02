James F. Schindley

He was born February 23, 1942 in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Raymond, and Ethel (Kessler) Schindley, and was a lifelong area resident. Jim was an active member, and usher, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1960. Jim worked as a bricklayer for Wheithman Brothers Construction, and Studer- Obringer Construction, and was a member of the Ohio Bricklayers Union. He enjoyed woodworking, walking his dog, watching westerns on the television, and made two pilgrimages to Medugorje.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue (Bauman) Schindley of Perrysburg, Ohio, by his children, James D. (Whitney) Schindley of Franklin, Tennessee, Christine M. (Kevin) Fishel of Cincinnati, Ohio, David K. (Erica) Schindley of Huron, Ohio, and Angela R. (David) Malear of Perrysburg, Ohio, and 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret (Gerald) Karl of Willard, Ohio, Robert (Carole) Schindley of Bellevue, Ohio, Rita (Robert) Martin of Clyde, Ohio, and Karen (Gary) Geiger of Norwalk, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Schindley in 1990.

Friends may call on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1322 Settlement Road, Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Rev. Ron Schauk will officiate. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./

NR08032017