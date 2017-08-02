David Lea Aumend

He is survived by his brothers, William Russell (Cynthia) Aumend of Mansfield, Thomas Everett (Susan) Aumend of Crestview, Florida and Robert Arlin Aumend and family of Olena; David is also survived by several nephews and nieces. His special nephews William Jr. and Jeremy and his special cousin, Bob Lea. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Uncle, Fred Aumend.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich with Pastor Bob Hudberg officiating. Private burial will take place at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com

NR08032017