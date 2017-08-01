Thomas D. Robinson

He was born January 13, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Edward M. and Alice J. (Bruchnechter) Robinson. Tom was raised in the Collins and Huron area, and graduated from Huron High School in 1963. He was a member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ in Sandusky, Ohio. Tom was a former employee of the Firelands Community Bank, he worked for Koch Aluminum of Sandusky, Ohio, for 15 years, and for Olde Towne Window Company for 25 years. He was a charter member of Milan Edison Lions Club, was a member of the American Legion Post #527, Milan, Ohio, and Eagles Aerie #2875 of Huron, Ohio.

Tom enjoyed boating, fishing, playing slow pitch baseball, bowling, golf, going on cruises, and playing cards. He especially enjoyed his friends, and was a regular at the R1 lunch bunch at Jim’s Pizza Box in Milan, Ohio.

Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharron (Klepper) Robinson of Huron, Ohio, by his daughter, Kimberly R. (Marc) Beardmore of Fremont, Ohio, by his son, Todd M. (Bekki) Robinson of Sandusky, Ohio, by 3 grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Beardmore, and Audrina Robinson. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Sherry of Carol Steam, Illinois. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, James Robinson in 1986, and by his brother in law, Donald Sherry.

Friends may call on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 East Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio. Rev. Jerry Fenske will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fishing with Warriors, P.O. Box 621, Westborough, MA, 01581 or to the Huron Athletic Boosters Club, 710 Cleveland Road, West, Huron, Ohio 44839. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR08022017