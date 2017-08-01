Orland R. Pollard

Orland is survived by his children, Sateetha Williams of Port Clinton, Ohio, Tracy Pollard of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Sean Pollard of Corpus Christi, TX. He is also survived by his step son, Phil Roby of Norwalk, Ohio, and by his step daughter, Lana Montgomery of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and 11 grandchildren. Orland is also survived by his siblings, Walter (James) Pollard of Bellevue, Ohio, Mark Pollard of Clyde, Ohio, Penny Pollard of Sandusky, Ohio, JoAnn Pollard of Clyde, Ohio, Vicky Caldwell of Tennessee, and Bill Jo Pollard of Port Clinton, Ohio.

He was a member of the Providence Baptist Church of Bellevue, Ohio, and was a 25 year employee of Mossers Construction Company of Fremont, Ohio. Orland enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and outdoor activities.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Dan Duffy will officiate. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR0802017