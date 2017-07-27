Dianna Lynn Roman

Dianna was born on March 27, 1968 in Tampa, FL to David and Dorothy (Wolfgang) Godwin Sr.

Dianna had a heart of gold and was a loving and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed baking and cooking.

Dianna is survived by her husband of 26 years, Raul Roman-Tellez. She is also survived by her five children, Zachary (Kayla) Chaffee, Jeremy, Jonathan and Joseph Chaffee and Jesica Roman; seven grandchildren; father, David; sister, Lundie Godwin; brothers, Stanley Gilbert and David Godwin Jr., her beloved cat, Lilly and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Dianna is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Milan Chapel, 1 S. Main St., Milan.

Those wishing to contribute to Dianna's memory may do so to the Roman family in care of Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870 or at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

Condolences may be shared on line at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

