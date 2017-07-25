Florence E. (Cox) Jones

She was born Oct. 13, 1968 in Bellevue, daughter of Gerald and Martha Cox. She married her husband of 30 years, Jeff Jones, on March 13, 1987.

Flo enjoyed spending time with her family and planting flowers. She was always willing to help others and often spent time with her sisters. She was very nurturing to animals and enjoyed outdoor walks. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. She often expressed how proud she was of her children and how much she cherished her family.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Jones of Columbus; children; A.J. Jones (Danielle Jones) of Sandusky, Alicia Jones of Fremont, and Janie Myers (Tommy Myers) of Columbus; grandchildren; Jameson, Connor and Skyler Myers, Landon and Abel Norcross; siblings; Gloria Canode (Jeff Slone) of Bellevue; Deborah Allen of Bellevue; Gerald Cox (Brenda Cox) of Bellevue and Christine Missler (Mark Missler) of Bellevue.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Louise Gonzales.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue. Her funeral will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue.

