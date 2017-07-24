William G. Coles

Born April 10, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late George Edward and Ruth Dorothy (Root) Coles. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1965 until 1967 and enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked at Adalet, Ford Motor Co. and Towne Air Freight.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha (Slone) Coles; step-daughters, Patty (Bo) Martin and Bonnie (Terry) Granneman; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Theresa (Richard) Kingus, George (Cindy) Coles and Rose Dolance; uncle and great-uncle to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Laura Coles.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Shop with a Cop or Toys for Tots in your community.

NR07252017