Eugene “Gene” C. Brill

He was born January 23, 1939 in Oberlin to the late Myron and Velma (Whitney) Brill. He was a 1957 graduate of Oberlin High School and served proudly in the United State Navy for four years, stationed in Long Beach, CA and served in China. He was known as a defender of the Flag and was a supporter of the military, law enforcement and the United States of America. After the Navy, he worked for seven years as a police officer for the Oberlin Police Department, where his father was Police Chief, also worked for Rice Communications putting up towers then with GTE, retiring in 1994. He was owner and operator of Tiger Valley Services, which escorted oversize truck loads for 10 years, and provided transportation for Briarfield of Milan, retired in 2009. He was seen daily at 5:00 A.M. at the local Star Diner, and enjoyed tinkering.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy (Gamble) Brill of Norwalk; children, Jerry Brill of Sandusky, Candy (Vito) LaSala of Middlesex, NJ, Tammy (Darrell) Snyder of Dundee, OH, Crystal (Greg) Scott of Bucyrus and Dawn (Kevin) Pickett of Avon, OH; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Paul Brill.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the Milan Baptist Church, 5199 Old State Road, Milan with Pastor Rod Hollen officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Milan Baptist Church, 5199 Old State Road, Milan, OH 44846.

NR07252017