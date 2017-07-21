David M. Miller

He is survived by his wife, Kay Lynn (Wolfe) Miller; two children, Ryan (Danielle) Miller of Bay View, OH, and Holly Miller of Ontario, OH; three grandchildren, Mark and Hope Miller, and Autumn Newsome; one sister, Martha (John) Meade of Willard; five brothers, Ed (Gail) Miller of Londonderry, OH, Earnie (Carol)Miller of Shelbyville, KY, Roma (Brenda) Miller of Willard, Clyde (Donna) Miller of Shelbyville, KY, and Ronnie Miller of Willard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM where the funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM with Reverend Ricky Branham officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR07222017