He was born January 23, 1932 in Portage, Ohio to Ralph W. and Alma Ruth (Craig) Shetzer.

Lee graduated from Clyde High School in 1949 and served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He had been a contractor and was the owner of Shetzer Home Improvement. In 1993, he retired as the maintenance and transportation supervisor of Clyde Schools. Lee was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clyde, where he had formerly served on church council. Always active in the community, Lee served as the past commander and Minuteman of the American Legion; Clyde Kiwanis; baseball team sponsor; baseball coach, of all levels of play; past president of the Clyde Schools Band Boosters; avid Flier fan and supporter; and had been a Clyde Schools bus driver for ten years. Always a craftsman, Lee enjoyed creating wooden Christian crosses. He also made the wall where the plaques hang in Bishop Stadium.

On September 19, 1953 he married Janet (Scheerer) and she survives in Clyde. Also surviving are their sons: Daniel L. (Jody) Shetzer of Green Springs; Mark E. (Teresa) Shetzer of Attica; Joseph C. (Connie) Shetzer of Clyde; and Kevin B. (Lori Hephner) of Fremont; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Ardis (Dennis) Curliss of Fremont; Richard (Susan) Shetzer of North Carolina; Ralph (Linda) Shetzer of Clyde; and a sister-in-law Ann Shetzer of Fremont.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his son, James in 1975 and his brothers, Craig (Alice Ann) Shetzer and Wilbur Shetzer.

Visitation will be 2:00-6:00pm Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 218 S. Main St, Clyde. His funeral service will be 10:30am Monday, July 24 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 147 W. Forest St, Clyde with Rev. Gerhardt Gosnell and Rev. Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Military graveside services will be provided by the Clyde American Legion and VFW.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clyde; Stein Hospice; or a charity of the donor's choice.

