Ardell was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 5, 1959. She graduated from Edison High School, Milan, Ohio in 1977, attended Ohio State University, lived and worked in Ohio and Minneapolis, Minnesota before settling in Canandaigua.

She is survived by sisters Kathleen Sukke (Kenneth Engberg) Arden Hills, Minnesota; Marilyn McCall (Daryl), Springville, Iowa; nieces and nephews Katherine and Susan Engberg, Amanda Cook (Jeff) and Robert Brockman (Heather Ostrowski), Sean and Erin McCall, and close friend Nanc McFarland, Canandaigua.

Ardell is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lois Sukke and her oldest sister Brenda Beck.

Ardell enjoyed baking goodies and beautifully decorated cakes for her friends and remained a dedicated Vikings enthusiast.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

