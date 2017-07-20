Alvin Thornsberry

He is survived by his wife, Sue (Elliott) Thornsberry; three children, Patty and Howard Sentz of Luzerne, MI; Sharon Mizzi of Livonia, MI; and Marcus Thornsberry of Bend, OR; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Mavis and Sol Tackett of Newnan, GA and Mable Shepherd of Shelby, Ohio; two brothers, Howard and Mary Thornsberry of Seymour, TN and Mander Lee and Sandy Thornsberry of Willard, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two children, Robin Lynn Thornsberry and infant son Joey Dwayne Thornsberry; and a brother, Daniel Thornsberry.

Visitation will be held at the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church, 4982 Henry Road, Plymouth, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with a church service beginning at 6:00 PM. His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM with the Elders Hargis Tuttle, Buddy Carty, Joe Gibson and Phillip Beverly officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to:

Cancer Treatment Centers of America,

Southeastern Regional Medical Center

600 Celebrate Life Parkway

Newnan, GA 30265

