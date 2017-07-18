Abigail M. Bastien

Abigail was born on June 12, 1998 in Sandusky, OH to Scott Bastien and Kelly (Ebert) Legando.

Abigail was a 2016 graduate from Sandusky Central Catholic School and was in her sophomore year at Johns Hopkins University. She was a student in the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences, where she was majoring in molecular and cell biology. She was working this summer in the university's cell biology department at the School of Medicine and at THB Bagels & Deli. Abigail had joined the Alpha Phi sorority, and was elected secretary of the JHU College Republicans. Abigail loved being a student-athlete. After 4 years of sprinting in high school, Abigail joined the track and field team at Johns Hopkins, where she always had a smile on her face and encouraged and cheered on all of her teammates. Abigail touched so many lives with her kindness, and joy. She was driven and selflessly gave her time to anyone.

Abigail is survived by her mother, Kelly Legando of Sandusky; father, Scott Bastien of Milan; sisters, Kaylee Bastien and Ashlyn Legando; brothers, Brady and Kaden Legando; maternal grandparents, Neal and Mary Ebert; maternal grandparents, Tom and Cindy LaMarca and paternal grandmother, Wanda Bastien and many other loving relatives and friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Kinzel Center at Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.

Those wishing to contribute to Abigail's memory may do so to the SCCS Abigail Bastien Scholarship Fund, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

