Wayne Martin Shupp

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Judy (Sukola) Shupp, whom he married on April 26, 1985; daughter, Corinthia Shupp; son, Wyatt Shupp; grandson Jax; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Shupp and parents-in-law, Joseph D. and Ruth E. Sukola.

"No farewell words were spoken, no time to say good-bye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why."

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or Stein Hospice. Online condolences may be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

