Emma H. Ciersezwski

She was born October 25, 1924 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Karel and Marie (Poncar) Kerner, and came to this area in 1955 with her husband, Edward, from Dillonvale, Ohio.

Emma was a former employee of International Harvester in Chicago, Illinois during the early 1940’s. She was also a former employee of the J.C. Penny Store, Holman Jewelry Store, and the Smith Peterson Shoe Store, all of Norwalk, Ohio.

Emma was a member, and greeter, of St. Paul Catholic Church, Norwalk, Ohio, where she was also a volunteer in the Rectory. She was a Pink Lady at Fisher Titus Hospital for many years, and enjoyed swimming lessons at the Norwalk Recreation Center.

Emma also enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards, and especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren’s school and sports activities.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward H. Ciersezwski of Norwalk, Ohio, by her children, Renee L. Smales McNutt (John) of Dover, Ohio, Denise A. Meek of Fremont, Ohio, and Ed and Carolynn Ciersezwski of Norwalk, Ohio, by her grandchildren, Lee Smales, Scott Smales, Jim Sayre, Jill Van Dresser, Jeff Ciersezwski, and Kristin Shullick, by 16 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

Emma was preceded in death by her grandson, Chad Sayre, by her brothers, Charles and George Kerner, and by her sisters, Mildred Dolezol, and Mary Ellis. Friends may call on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Paul Schreiner will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

