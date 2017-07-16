Bruce A Kessler

Bruce was born October 20, 1954 in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Lillian and Aloysius Kessler of Wakeman, Ohio.

Bruce grew up in the Wakeman area graduating from Western Reserve High school in 1974. Shortly after graduation He became a proud member of the US military serving in the US navy from 1977-1987. After the navy He moved back to the Norwalk area where he continued to serve his community. Bruce was the proud owner of AIIZ furniture and Delivery and also Goodtimes Entertainment. He spent his final days working for a job he loved at the Manatee County Transit helping to serve the senior citizens and disabled citizens of Manatee County.

Bruce is survived by his wife Cynthia Kessler of Bradenton,Florida. His children Brian (Jennifer) Kessler of Howard, Ohio, Bethany Woodside of Norwalk, Ohio, Alisa (Dennis) Bishop of Norwalk, Ohio, Andrew Kessler of Willard, Ohio. Sisters Kathy Kessler of Michigan and Sherry Kessler of Florida. 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lillian & Aloysius Kessler, sisters Pearl Gauman & Micki Drake.

Bruce will be laid to rest on Sunday July 23,2017 at 12:30. Graveside services will be held at the Wakeman Cemetery, Wakeman Ohio. Friends and family are asked to join us for a memorial Luncheon immediately following at the Wakeman Eagles 35 E. Main St. Wakeman, Ohio to share stories and celebrate Bruce's life.

