obituary

Grace Louise White

• Yesterday at 4:26 PM

NEW LONDON — Loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to any person or animal she came in contact with. She lived a simple life. Her kindness and gentle heartedness toward others could be felt the moment she walked into the room. The genuine personality she carried was something for us all to aspire to. She will be forever loved, cherished, and remembered. You had a great impact on all of our lives, Aunt Gracie. Far more than you could have ever known. We will forever love you.

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Lena L. White; father, Leslie White; brothers, Bob White and Dale White and sisters, Joyce White and Jane Hand.

She was survived by her brothers, Dean White (Jane White) and Frank White, Sr.; nephew, Ronnie White (Robbie White); nieces, Kim Jeffers (Bobby Jeffers) and Brenda Hunt (Greg Hunt); nephews, Frank White (Cathy White) and Joseph White (Tammy White); great-nephews, Jared White, Bradley Keller, Dakota Keller, Steve Watson, Aaron Richie, Nathan Jeffers, Spencer White, Seth White, Eric White, and James White and great-nieces, Erica White, Shelby White, Olivia Jeffers, Sierra White, Savannah White, and Hannah White.

She was born August 7, 1949. She passed away on July 9, 2017 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. Her most enjoyable times were spent in New London, Ohio with her best friend Lena L. White. That is where she was happiest.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 10 am until the 11:30 am service at Eastman Funeral Home in New London. Burial will follow in Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Condolences can be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

