Grace Louise White

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Lena L. White; father, Leslie White; brothers, Bob White and Dale White and sisters, Joyce White and Jane Hand.

She was survived by her brothers, Dean White (Jane White) and Frank White, Sr.; nephew, Ronnie White (Robbie White); nieces, Kim Jeffers (Bobby Jeffers) and Brenda Hunt (Greg Hunt); nephews, Frank White (Cathy White) and Joseph White (Tammy White); great-nephews, Jared White, Bradley Keller, Dakota Keller, Steve Watson, Aaron Richie, Nathan Jeffers, Spencer White, Seth White, Eric White, and James White and great-nieces, Erica White, Shelby White, Olivia Jeffers, Sierra White, Savannah White, and Hannah White.

She was born August 7, 1949. She passed away on July 9, 2017 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. Her most enjoyable times were spent in New London, Ohio with her best friend Lena L. White. That is where she was happiest.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 10 am until the 11:30 am service at Eastman Funeral Home in New London. Burial will follow in Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Condolences can be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

