George Thomas “Tom” Hutton

Born on July 21, 1940 in York, Pennsylvania to the late Hugh and Hannah Hutton. Tom had a long career with Sheller Globe Manufacturing Company. He had a passion for fast cars and was a former Drag Racer at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, OH. In the pursuit of warm weather and year round golf, he retired to North Carolina in 2001. His love of golf led him to finding his true love Paula in 2004. Tom is a member of the Southern Pines Golf Club. He was also a member of the Elks Club for over 52 years. Tom attended Pinehurst UMC and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Post; two children, Natalie Livengood and Nathan Hutton (Stacey); also survived by six grandchildren, Hannah (Jim), Christian, Olivia, Zachary, A.J. and Camille.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2:00PM at Pinehurst United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pinehurst UMC, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 in Tom’s name.

