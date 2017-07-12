Ruth “Maxine” Seffens

She was born July 9, 1930 in Illiopolis, IL to the late John D. and Iva M. Miller. She was a graduate of Herrick High School in Herrick, IL. She worked five years at Rockwell Manufacturing in Norwalk and retired from Tenneco in 1992, after 30 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Norwalk Eagles Aerie #711 Auxiliary. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, crafts, canning, helping her family, friends and neighbors, games and puzzles, but most notable were her trips to casinos, and playing video poker and solitaire at home

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald E. Seffens of Norwalk, to whom she married January 25, 1964; children, Terry Frost of Tampa, FL, Susan (Mark) Leitz of Willard and Debra (Ty) Montag of Grove City, OH; and her three grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents, sister, Ruby (Ray) Kluding; and brothers, Max Miller and Merrill Miller.

Friends may call on Monday, July 17, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. The Rev. Brian C. Oglesbee will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to one’s favorite charity.

