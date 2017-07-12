Augusta Stanley

She was born January 26, 1921 in Lackey, Kentucky to Sam and Ruthie (Reynolds) Terry.

Mrs. Stanley was a member of Freewill Baptist Church in Clyde. She had worked at GE until her retirement. On June 24, 1939 she married James Arthur "Art" Stanley. He preceded her in death January 14, 2002.

Survivors include her grandchildren: Karen (Gary) Stanley of Kingston, OH; Tim (Amy) Stanley of Marietta; Aaron Stanley of Clyde; Kenneth (Janice) Stanley of Clyde; Donna (Dave) Henkel of Fremont; and Ashley Stanley of Cleveland Heights; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Marie Stanley of Marietta and Thelma Stanley of Fremont; and a former daughter-in-law, Carol Claar of Fremont.

Mrs. Stanley is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons: James Adrian Stanley in 2016 and Larry Joe Stanley in 2014; and fourteen siblings.

Visitation will be 4:00-6:00pm Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 218 S. Main St., Clyde and again Saturday, July 15 from 11:00am-Noon at the Freewill Baptist Church, N. Main St, Clyde. Her funeral service will be at Noon on Saturday, July 15 at the church with Pastor Roger Rollins officiating. Burial will follow in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Freewill Baptist Church in Clyde;

