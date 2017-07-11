Glenn A. Higgins

He was born January 16, 1956 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late George A. and Agnes R. (Vassel) Higgins, and was a lifelong area resident. Glenn was a 1974 graduate of Norwalk High School, and has worked for the Huron County Highway Department for 40 years. He enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing, camping with his family, and especially enjoyed coaching and watching his sons sporting events.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy A. (Ensminger) Higgins, and by his sons, Christopher A. Higgins of Norwalk, Ohio, and Jason L. (Andrea) Higgins of Norwalk, Ohio. He is also survived by his siblings, George (Audrey) Higgins of Peru, Ohio, Joyce (Mike) Reitzel of Lufkin, Texas, Karen (Steve) Schneider of Norwalk, Ohio, and Greg Higgins of Norwalk, Ohio. Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Higgins, and by his sister, Donna Dann.

Friends may call on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. There will be no service. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR07122017