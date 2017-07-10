Phyllis Jean Roberts Johns

She graduated from Monroeville High School Monroeville, Ohio class of 1952. Thank you to her classmates Joann, Jimmy, Art, Rita, Kathleen, Nancy, Irene, Ginny, Audrey, Rita and Wilson for bringing a smile to mom daily/weekly with your words of encouragement and unending love through your cards, letters and many phone calls and constant prayers and are all brought her sunshine on some of her dark days and all are angels.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth William Johns at the First Methodist Church in Bellevue, Ohio March 3, 1957. They were blessed with three children, daughter, Pamela Laureen Johns Strickland husband Dr. Larry L. Strickland, Jr.; grandson, Connor William Strickland of Denton, Texas; son, Steven McMichael Johns wife Kimi Wilson Johns; granddaughters, Brittany Selis Johns Raschka husband Vince Raschka, Bridgette Nicole Johns and great granddaughter Nicolette Selis Johns of Whitewright, Texas; son, Eric Charles Johns and granddaughter, Hannah Leigh Johns of Denton, Texas. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews, in Texas, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee, California and Washington.

Phyllis worked many places prior to having her children. She stayed home to raise the three of them until they were old enough to drive and then she went back to work. She was a natural born Bookkeeper and just loved working with numbers. Her last employment was at Redi-Mix Concrete in Carrollton, Texas where she retired in 1997 after thirteen years in their accounting department.

Phyllis or Bear as many knew and called her, was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Texas Rangers fan. Mom loved to travel with Dad behind the wheel of their Beaver Motor home all over the USA for fourteen years. They also traveled out of the USA to Hawaii, France, Monte Carlo, Italy, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Canada, Alaska, Mexico and the British Virgin Islands. Mom loved going to Winstar whenever she felt good. She collected cream pitchers and Longaberger baskets and teddy bears. She also loved putting together puzzles, the harder the better. Her favorite color was red and she loved tulips. She had the most beautiful handwriting (which she taught herself from a book of calligraphy); anyone who received a letter from her knew it was her without even looking at the return address label. For the past 56 years Mom sent upwards of 170 Christmas letters yearly to friends and family members. She was blessed to receive just as many in return with updates and photos which she proudly displayed on a huge wreath for everyone to enjoy.

Mom always had her trusted companion BoBo the cat who was on her lap or right by her side while she was sick, this gave Mom great comfort. That cat knew when Mom did not feel good as she would place her paw on Moms shoulder and then her cheek like she was saying “It’s OK. I’m here for you Mom”. Mom was blessed with great friends and neighbors who meant the world to her and it showed by the love and outpouring of text, phone calls, stopping by uninvited to see what she needed, bringing her cookies or a yummy meal. Her letter carrier Amanda was such a gift from God with her sweet notes, gifts, scriptures and hugs for Mom on a continual basis.

Thank you for your friendship to Mom and the family. You all truly made her days brighter in turn making ours brighter too.

“Fighter, Encouraging, Inspiring, Strong, Courageous” are qualities that would best describe Mom during her battle with this dreaded disease. Through it all she would always say “It is what it is.”

She hated to ask for someone to do something that she had always done for herself, but her little body would not let her do anymore. She was always so appreciative of whoever helped her. She taught us so much about what was important while she was so sick. Most of us got it but some missed out. Her smile, laugh, kiss, hug (sometimes they were air hugs), quick wit or just sitting in the same room with her quietly and holding her hand or watching all the Hallmark movies (the Best times) will be greatly missed, but forever in our memory. Although those closest to her have a huge hole in their heart from her passing it is filled with the Love she showed to all of us throughout her illness. What an inspiration to those who cared for her. She taught them the true meaning of life. Her unending love for her family and friends will be greatly treasured.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth of 54 years 2011; father 1975; mother 1977; twin brothers 1923; sisters, Tommie (Elnora) Curtis 1999, Rose M. Ernest 2008, Ethel F. Parker 2011, Dorothy M. Brown 2011, Mildred I. Hermansen 2012 and brother Donald W. Roberts 2009.

Thank you to Shelia her care taker who made her days exciting and comical and took such good care of Mom. Thank you Leslie her hairdresser you are an Angel. Thank you to Tamara and Eric for all the wonderful meals you made with Love. Thank you to Vitas Hospice nurses: Traci, Renee, Bea, Mary, Shirley and Joann who made mom comfortable. Thanks to all the doctors over the past three years on this journey.

If you desire to pay tribute to Phyllis, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30303 c/o Pancreatic Cancer.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles- Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. Rev. Cliff Feeler and Ray Reynolds will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, TX.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com

