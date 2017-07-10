Pamela B. Hinman

She was born March 23, 1945 in New York City, New York and was a lifelong area resident. She had worked for TWA and Wright Airlines and for AAA in Norwalk.

Pam is survived by her father, Thomas R. and Ruth E. Hinman, of Norwalk, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her mother Betty (Twamley) Hinman in 1993.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 11:00 a.m until time of family services at 1:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Berlin Heights, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR07112017