Elisabeth Maria-Theresia (Hauer) Rudy

Elisabeth “Lisl” was born on June 14, 1930 in Munich, Germany to the late Anna Hauer, in the Frauenklinik Women’s Hospital. She was welcomed into the family of Karl and Katharin Moser in Dachau as a foster child at 4 months and had a wonderful childhood in her hometown.

During World War II, her family survived on rations but lost many friends and acquaintances. Her husband, Michael Rudy, was a Ukrainian refugee whom she met on the dance floor at the Munich Hofbrauhaus and married at St. Jakob Church in Dachau on November 10, 1956. In 1957 they moved to the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio, where they gained their citizenship and started a new life in the United States. She worked as a seamstress at Joseph & Feiss Company. In 1960, an opportunity arrived to move to the country in West Clarksfield where she ran a small grocery store for many years, raised her family, and has continued to make her home ever since. Many would also remember her working and providing a friendly and familiar face at the Continental Country Store in Nova for over 30 years.

She was known for taking pictures during events with family and friends, building an extensive library of photo albums and sharing the memories with everyone. Travel also brought her joy and she would always be in the passenger seat with a map in hand, planning and navigating the way to the destination for any trip. She had a keen eye and warm heart for anyone she noticed to be alone or needing a helping hand, often befriending, giving car rides, or including them on trips and in family holiday meals. She loved all animals and had numerous pets, took in any stray or abandoned cats, and cared for wild animals such as rabbits and raccoons.

She is survived by sons Roman (Crystal) Rudy of West Jefferson, OH; Armin (Gayle) Rudy of Worthington, OH along with three granddaughters Annie, Maria, and Colleen; and Clement (Candice) Rudy of Milan, OH; and her step-sister Gretl Lerchl of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael and her step-sister Kathe Janish of Graz, Austria.

Friends may call on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 46 E. Main St, Wakeman, Ohio 44889.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huron County Humane Society at 246 Woodlawn Ave, Norwalk, OH 44857 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 46 E. Main St, Wakeman, Ohio 44889.

Condolences can be made at mormanfuneralhome.com

