Olin Edward Schneider

Olin Schneider is survived by his sons Dean (wife Susan) and Ron (wife Penny) of Mesa and Gilbert AZ and his granddaughter Sage Schneider, currently a student at Arizona State University. Olin was born on May 9, 1921 in Riga, Mich., to Edward and Caroline Schneider. He served in the Air Force in World War ll and was a POW in Romania after his combat plane was shot down. After the war he returned to Monroeville, Ohio and married Verneita Stein, his high school sweetheart in October, 1944. He spent most of his career with Monroeville Oil Company. He was honored as Man of the Year in 1982 after serving his community as the Monroeville Fire Chief and Town Council member. In 1983 he and Verneita moved to Chandler Arizona. His children and friends remember him as a caring family man who was always involved with his church and community.

A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, Arizona. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Olin’s life. The family would like to thank Hospice for their care and comfort. If you wish to contact Dean or Ron, please email alumaline2@gmail.com

NR07082017