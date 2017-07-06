James L. Kreim

He is survived by his wife, Doloris E. (Hopkins) Kreim, whom he married on October 9, 1954; a brother, Bernard Kreim of Newark, Ohio; a sister, Helena (Daniel) Heydinger of Willard, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Kreim; and a sister in law, Mary Kreim.

Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington, Ohio, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington, Ohio. Online condolences can be at www.secorfuneralhomes.com