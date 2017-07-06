logo

no avatar
obituary

James L. Kreim

• Today at 2:47 PM

HEATH — James L. Kreim, age 91, resident of Heath, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio. He was born on August 8, 1925 in New Washington, Ohio to the late Walter A. and Winnifred (Blust) Kreim. He served in the US Navy during World War II in the American Theatre and the Pacific Theatre. Mr. Kreim was employed at the former Wilkins Air Force Depot in Shelby, Ohio, the Gentele AFS in Dayton, Ohio and NAFB in Newark, Ohio. He was a member of the New Washington American Legion Post #405, the New Washington Knights of Columbus and St. Leonard Catholic Church in Heath, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Doloris E. (Hopkins) Kreim, whom he married on October 9, 1954; a brother, Bernard Kreim of Newark, Ohio; a sister, Helena (Daniel) Heydinger of Willard, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Kreim; and a sister in law, Mary Kreim.

Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington, Ohio, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington, Ohio. Online condolences can be at www.secorfuneralhomes.com