Karen Krupp

Karen was raised in Sandusky and was a graduate of Sandusky High School. She worked as a nurse at the Bellevue Hospital before transitioning into home healthcare. In her later years, she worked at the Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky. Karen loved her family and loved to work. She was always donating to animal shelters and other various charities.

Karen is survived by her daughters: Amy Woodruff of Bellevue, Jenny Lewis of Bellevue, and Priscilla “Perky” Chumley of Bellevue; 5 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren; a brother, Clarence Hewitt of Nashville, TN and several half-siblings.

In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Krupp, whom she married January 28, 1956 in Sandusky.

Friends will be received on Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 1 p.m. until a funeral service begins at 4 p.m. A graveside service will begin on Monday at Noon at Meadow Green Memorial Park, 2602 Bogart Rd, Huron, OH 44839

Memorials can be made to the donor’s favorite Humane Society.

