Thomas A. Nuhfer

His life memories are carried on by, Gary (Amy) Nuhfer of Willard; three daughters, Rebecca (Lee) Ortman of West Liberty, OH; Barb (Jack) Hunter of Cincinnati, OH and Bobbi Fries (Dave Featheringill) of Willard; ten grandchildren, Kristin (George) Galloway; Lindsay (Mike) James; Annie (Adam) Hall; Brandon (Kristin) Hunter; Ross (Nikki) Hunter; Jason (Brandy) Nuhfer; Colby (Jessica) Nuhfer; Brock (Tiffany) Nuhfer; Ben Fries (Katie Didelot); and Sarah (Jason) Warner; 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Diekman of Fremont; OH; and Kathryn Humburg of Fremont, OH; one sister-in-law, Lucille Nuhfer of Pemberville.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Nuhfer in 2008; a daughter, Sandra Nuhfer; a son-in-law, Steve Fries; and four brothers, Richard, Charles, Arthur and James Nuhfer.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio and on Thursday, July 6 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Willard, Ohio. The funeral service will be on Thurday, July 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Darlene Robinson and Rev. Lee Ortman. Burial will follow at the Gibsonburg Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the International Heifer Project (www.heifer.org) or the Huron County Fair. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com