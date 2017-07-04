Martha A. Rogers

She was born Jan 14, 1935 in Bellevue, a daughter of Martha (Hofacker) and Albert Rock. She attended Clyde High School.

She married Carl F. Rogers in June of 1955. He preceded her in death in December of 1984.

She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Clyde and was a former member of its choir circle. She enjoyed bowling, puzzles, playing the organ, and anything that involved spending time with her family.

Surviving are a son, Bret Rogers of Fremont; a daughter, Rebecca (Cyrus) Connors of Fremont; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is her sister, Patricia (August) Miller of Helena.

Her parents and sisters: Berdella Held, Madeline Dayringer, and Cecelia Babione preceded her in death.

Friends may call from 4-7:00pm Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 218 S. Main St., Clyde and again from 10am-11am on Friday at the funeral home. Her funeral service will be 11:00am Friday, July 7 at the funeral home. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association or to a charity of the donor's choice.

