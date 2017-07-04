Edward Knallay

Edward was born on November 25, 1955 in Sandusky, OH to Robert and Marjorie (Molnar) Knallay.

Edward was a 1974 graduate from Edison High School. He was a self-employed carpenter working in the Sandusky and Milan areas for the past 15 years. He enjoyed woodworking, family time and spending time with his friends.

Edward is survived by his wife of 26 years, Joan (Butler) Knallay, whom he married on August 17, 1991. He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie of Milan; son, Kevin (Shelley) Knallay of Strongsville; step-daughter, Jessica Sax of Milan; grandchildren, Olivia, Eloise, Avery, Caleb, Emily and Ryleigh; sister, Peggy (Eric) Bauer of Norwalk; brothers, John (Beth) Knallay of Coopersville, MI and Chris (Sheila) Knallay of Monroeville, OH and special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his father, Edward is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. .

According to Edward's wishes, a private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Edward's memory may do so to one's favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared on line at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

