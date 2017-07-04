Dean A. Jones

He was born July 13, 1930 in Norwalk to the late Albert and Irene (Heyman) Jones. He lived most of his life in the Monroeville-Norwalk area. Dean was a 1948 graduate of Monroeville High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway as an Aviation Machinist Mate. He also served at the Naval Air Test Center, Patuxent River, Maryland. Dean was a life member of the Ohio Operating Engineers, Local 18 and had worked for several area construction companies, retiring in 1991. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 547, Monroeville.

He is survived by his wife, Norma (Strong) Jones whom he married February 23, 1957; one daughter, Dr. Terri Jones-Forte, Johnstown, Ohio; one son and daughter in law, Kurt (Laurie) Jones of Geneva, Ohio; two grandsons and three granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons; Kelly D. Jones in 1979 and Todd M. Jones in 2004; two brothers, William R. Jones in 1933 and Richard “Dick” Jones in 1981.

Friends may call Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Chaplain Mel Sayler, of Stein Hospice Service will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870, American Legion Post 547, 8 S. Main Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847, and Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.

