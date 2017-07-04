Daniel Staskiews

Daniel passed away at Parma Care Center, Parma, Ohio surrounded by family and friends. Daniel had been battling Brain Caner since 2003. Daniel was born July 16, 1939, in Rochester, Ohio.

Daniel was a Graphic Artist and a "Starving Artist". He was a graduate of Elyria Catholic High School. He was a U.S.Army Veteran and attended the Cleveland Institute of Art upon his return from Active Duty.

Daniel had a Graphic Arts Studio in Elyria, Ohio and retired from Stock Equipment Company in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was a member of St. Leo the Great in Old Brooklyn, Ohio.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 33 years; Deborah Nestor Staskiews, his loving children, Robin L Amato (Daniel Ackerman) of Norwalk, Ohio; Leonard C Staskiews (Patricia) of Lorain, Ohio and Alexandra M Kmiecik (Timothy) of Macedonia, Ohio. Daniel was also a loving Grandfather to Lillian Kmiecik and Cecelia Kmiecik. He also leaves behind his brother Raymond in North Carolina as well as nieces and great nieces and nephews also all in North Carolina.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Helen Staskiews formerly of Elyria, Ohio, and his Father-In-Law, Norman Nestor of Wakeman,Ohio, and dear Mother-in-law Florence Nestor of Wakeman, Ohio,

There will be no visitation or calling hours. Graveside with full Military Honors at the Wakeman Cemetery on Wednesday July 5, at 11 a.m. located at St. Rt. 60 and St. Rt. 303 in Wakeman, Ohio Daniel had an infectious personality and a smile that could light up a room and will be missed by the many who knew and loved him. Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

