Martina R. Rodriguez

Born July 2, 1925 to Isabel Ramos and Lorenzita Sanchez in Karnes, Texas, Martina came to Ohio in 1950 from Laredo, Texas with her husband and four children. She found work as a migrant throughout Sandusky County, working with her hands in the fields to provide for what would eventually be six children.

Despite never having a driver's license, she eventually went to work in 1968 at Rax on the Ohio Turnpike where she was a model employee who rarely missed a day of work she provided and made a beautiful life living the American dream for herself and her children until she retired there in 1987.

Martina was very involved in her church, Clyde St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister. She loved to sing and was a member for the Spanish Choir at the St. Joseph Parish in Fremont. She enjoyed her Spanish Bible study. Martina loved Jesus and taught her children and grandchildren about his teachings. She loved praying her Rosary and everyone counted on grandma’s prayers to help them along.

She enjoyed watching her Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed her birthdays and always expected her family to celebrate with her.

Left missing her charismatic personality, witty humor, and unconditional love are her children, Henry (Mary) Rodriguez, Bay Village, Mary Cunningham, Joe (Patricia) Rodriguez, Jovita Rodriguez, Lupe (Arnold) Tijerina, Janie (Rick) Runion, all of Clyde OH. Her brother in law whom she considered another son, Luis (Molly) Rodriguez, Fremont. Martina loved each of her 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. She had a special loving connection with every one of her grandchildren and was treasured by them all. Siblings, Rosendo Ramos, Jose Ramos, Ramone Leal, Ascencion Lara and Lupe Catherine all of San Antonio TX, and Modesta Zamora, OK.

Martina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Enrique Rodriguez, a brother, six sisters and a son-in-law, Larry Cunningham.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 218 S Main St., Clyde, where a Rosary service will follow. The funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Church, 609 Vine St., Clyde, with Father Edward Schleter and Sister Regina Fisher officiating. The funeral will be live streamed by going to clydestmary.org and clicking on "live stream". Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Clyde St. Mary’s or Heartland Hospice Care.

