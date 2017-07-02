Larry Mitchell

He was born April 5, 1948 in Craynor, KY to the late Noah and Vernie (Osborne) Mitchell. He was a member of Freedom Christian Fellowship and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, sports, bluegrass music and his CB radio.

He is survived by children, Larry David Mitchell, Patricia Mitchell and Scott Mitchell and their family; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jared, Andrew, Emmalynn and Lacey; siblings, Susie Wicker, Bobby Mitchell, Roxie Bentley and Carol Jean Mitchell; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela in 2004; and his daughter, Vanessa in 1999; and siblings, Billy, Gary, Warren, Charles, Ricky, Thurman and Shirley.

Friends may call on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Freedom Christian Fellowship, 4935 State Route 601, Norwalk with the Rev. Roy Harless officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

NR07032017