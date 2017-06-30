Ruth V. Sherman (nee Young)

Born December 21, 1919, to the late Ransom and Elizabeth (nee Haynes) Young, she spent most of her life in New London, OH before later moving to Norwalk, OH then Tennessee. Ruth spent

her last days in Tennessee with her daughter, Sally Bolyard. In her final days, she was cared deeply for by her hospice nurses, Bethany Long, Stacy Grooms, and Felicia Steward, with Smokey Mt. Hospice. They

doted on her, cherished her, and made her feel as if she was the most important person in the world.

She worked at McDonald’s for a long time. Ruth thoroughly enjoyed making the biscuits. She enjoyed the birthday parties thrown for her at Christmas time.

Ruth knew the Lord, cherished being around her children and grandchildren, and took pride in her home. She loved the holidays, decorating and collecting things.

Survivors include her children, Nora Wade of Sullivan, OH, Sally Bolyard of Bybee, TN, Clara Brown of Spencer, OH, Finley “Junior” Bennett of Norwalk, OH and Thomas J. Bloom of Tucson, AZ; countless

grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sally "Hunsey" (Bill) Shonkwiler and sister-in-law’s, Pat Young, Beverly Young, and Betty Young.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her children, Donald Bloom, Joe Bennett, James Bloom, Elizabeth Downing, Juanita Cooper and Martha Jane Weiler, and Blanche Clark; sisters,

Juanita Young, Thelma Thomas, Helen Loy, Betty Jane Vazquez; brothers, Vernie Young, Ed Young, Clarence Young, Charles Young, George Young, Wilber Young, Kenneth "Pete" Young, Silas Young, Paul Young and Jerry Young.

The visitation for Ruth will be held at Eastman Funeral Home in New London, Ohio from 1 pm until the time of the service, at 2 pm on Monday, July 3, 2017 with Pastor Doug Lang officiating. Her interment will follow in Grove Street Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s honor can be given to Sally Bolyard, 581 Miller Road, Bybee, TN 37713. Condolences to her family may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR07012017