Clifford L. Hoover

He was born Dec. 27, 1945 in Washington Court House the son of the late Raymond and Janie (Armstrong) Hoover.

Clifford worked for the city of Clyde for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed working on tractors, restoring vintage bikes, 1/18 scale cars, and cracking walnuts.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Heather) Hoover of Clyde; daughters: Pamela (Marty, Jr.) Zontini of Clyde, and Charlene (David) Glasser of Greenwich, OH; sisters: Vivian (Lyle) Rutgar of Poolsville, MD, and Ramona (Marvin) Collins of Washington Court House; grandchildren: Kayla Zontini, Zachary Zontini, Alyssa Zontini, Ashley Glasser, Jason Glasser, Cheyene Stedman, Hunter Stedman, and Colton Hoover; and a great-grandchild, Rylee Zontini.

In addition to his parents, Clifford is preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine (Wagner) whom he married Feb. 20, 1965 in Tiffin, siblings: Russell Hoover, Juanita Wilson and Rosie Cottril.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

