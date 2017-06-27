logo

Claude Henry Wilson

SHELBY — Claude Henry Wilson, 73, resident of rural Shelby, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 7, 1943 in Russell County, Virginia to the late Carl and June (Belcher) Wilson. Claude was in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and had worked as a quality inspector for MTD, where he later retired on October 12, 2009. He attended the Temple of God Church in Shelby. Claude was a faithful Christian and enjoyed ministering to others. He was a Cleveland Sports fan and enjoyed working outside.

He is survived by his three children, Steve Wilson of Plymouth, Mark Wilson of Shelby, and Rita Gayle and Emery Back of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Lauren McClain, Steven Wilson II, Brianna and Aden Back; a great granddaughter, Maddilynn Stump; twin brother, Clyde Wilson of Willard and brother, Kenneth Wilson of Finney, VA; two sisters, Darlis Maxfield of Honaker, VA and Sue Wilson of Lebanon, VA.

In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia L. (Honaker) Wilson and a son, Ricky Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Willard Church of God. Funeral services will be held at the Willard Church of God on Friday at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, Ohio with Military Honors. Online condolences may be shared to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com