Ginger Joy Perry

She was born August 13, 1954 in Bellevue to Tom A. and Eilene R. (Krueger) Perry. Ginger graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1972 and The Ohio State University in 1976. She was an accountant and had worked at several different businesses over the years. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, where she had served as President. She also was the former president of the Greek Society. Ginger had owned and operated the Ginger Jar in Fremont.

Ginger is survived by her mother, Eilene Perry of Clyde; brothers: Kris (Cathy) Perry of Bradenton, Florida; Jeffrey Perry of Clyde; and Bradley (Lynn) Perry of Omaha, Nebraska; nephew, Ben; and niece, Adrianne; and two great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Perry and an infant sister.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 218 S. Main St., Clyde, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Sheryl Seitz officiating. Burial will follow in Parkhurst Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com.

NR06272017