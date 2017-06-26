logo

obituary

Betty J. Caudill

• Jun 26, 2017 at 5:29 PM

VENICE, FLA. — Betty J. Caudill, resident of Venice FL went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Born June 2, 1937 to Ivan and Madora Crouse, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Venice FL.

She is survived by her husband Beecher, son Rick (Upar) Crose , and step-son Todd (Traci) Caudill, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is also survived by three sisters and four brothers.

She was predeceased by her parents, one sister, and two brothers.

A celebration of life will be held Monday July 3 at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, in lieu of flowers donations to First Baptist Church of Venice or Tidewell Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kays-Ponger Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services Venice Chapel.